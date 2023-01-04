Mikong Divine wins 9th Winter Cricket Tourney

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

PASIGHAT, 3 Jan: Mikong Divine won the 9th ‘Mikong Winter Cricket Tournament,’ defeating Rishi XI of Jonai in Assam’s Dhemaji district by two runs in a nail-biting final at Mikong UPS playground in East Siang on Tuesday.

Batting first, Mikong set Rishi XI 149-run target to win, losing nine wickets.

While chasing the target, Rishi XI were all out for 146 runs in the last over.

The champion team was awarded Rs. 50,000, while the runner-up team was given Rs 20,000.

Twelve teams from Arunachal and Assam participated in the cricket tournament, which was inaugurated by former minister Dr. Tangor Tapak on 24 December.

Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, who witnessed the final match, urged the young players from both the states to build friendly relation through sport activities. He suggested them to take up games and sports sincerely and make career out of them.

Ering also spoke on the importance of playing sports to stay physically fit and healthy.

Earlier, Ering visited the site for the proposed Village Organization (SHG) office near the Mikong school playground.

Ruksin ZPM Aruni Jamoh appealed to senior villagers and women SHG members to spearhead the social activities taking place in their area and said that “overall development of the society cannot be expected without participation of women.”

Mikong Gram chairperson Taram Taboh, Gaon Burah Tarik Taboh, youth leader Gemin Modi and teacher Kaling Dai also spoke.