National integration tour flagged off

LONGDING, 3 Jan: A nine-day national integration tour organized by the Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of Hq IGAR(N) for the students of Longding district, was flagged off by HQ 25 Sect Assam Rifles commander Brigadier Swarn Singh here on Tuesday amidst the presence of Longding MLA Tanpoh Wangnow, teachers, heads of civil society organizations and parents.

A total of 20 meritorious students including nine girls and eleven boys and three teachers selected from various government schools located in the remote villages of Longding district will be visiting various institutions of excellence and tourist attractions in Jorhat, Kaziranga, Guwahati and Kolkata during the nine-day tour.

The national integration tour will also provide the students an opportunity to interact with GOC-in-C Eastern Command Lt Gen R P Kalita and Governor of West Bengal C V Ananda Bose. (DIPRO)