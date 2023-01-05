Fire affected vendors get temporary daily market sheds

NAHARLAGUN, 4 Jan: MLA Techi Kaso on Wednesday inaugurated temporary daily market sheds near Helipad ground here. In October last year, the oldest daily market of the capital situated near the police station in Naharlagun was completely destroyed in a massive fire.

Inaugurating the temporary market, Kaso said that a total of 672 business communities would be accommodated in the new market sheds.

“After one year, they would again be moved to a multi-storey daily market, construction of which is presently in progress,” informed the MLA adding that the state government under the ‘Itanagar Smart City’ has already allocated Rs. 30 crores for the construction of the same.

The MLA further informed that till the construction of the new daily market building is completed, temporary daily markets will be looked after by Itanagar Smart City Corporation Limited, market welfare association and district administration.

The MLA also thanked Joram Yakap Taba, the land donor and ISCCL headed by chief executive officer Dahey Sangno.

Meanwhile, IMC mayor Tame Phassang appealed to the DC, market welfare association and officers of ‘Smart city’ to allocate sheds to the business community properly.

“I appeal to the Capital DC to personally monitor the process for allocation of sheds so that there will not be any complication,” said Phassang.