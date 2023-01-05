Tedir holds meeting with NCC for expansion in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 4 Jan: Minister for education Taba Tedir held a meeting with Major General Gagan Deep, Additional Director General (ADG) NCC, Shillong here on Wednesday to discuss the expansion of NCC in Arunachal Pradesh.

The meeting was also attended by the commissioner of education Padmini Singla and NCC Grp HQ, Tezpur group commander Brigadier SS Gill.

While welcoming the ADG, the minister for education highlighted the need for expanding the NCC in the state. The ADG agreed to increase the strength of the NCC from the present 11,820 cadets to 20,000 subject to NCC getting the required human resources and infrastructure support from the state government. The minister assured him of all the required support from the state government and asked NCC to submit a proposal for getting the contingency fund for meeting their urgent requirements.

Further Tedir also mentioned that the funds for the NCC office complex at Pasighat will be made available in the year 2023.

Also, the ADG sought the state government’s financial support for sending the NCC cadets for the Republic Day celebration in Delhi to showcase the rich culture of Arunachal Pradesh. The minister agreed to it and assured of financial support for the same.