ITANAGAR, 4 Jan: Madin Hina of Arunachal Pradesh has qualified as national grade ‘A’ judo referee in the recently held seminar and examination, which was conducted by Judo Federation of India (JFI) at Ranchi, the capital city of Jharkhand.

Hina, who is working as an assistant professor at Rashtriya Raksha University, Pasighat campus was the only candidate from Arunachal Pradesh to appear in the examination.

With this, he became the first national judo referee from the state.