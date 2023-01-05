Community committed to donate land for infrastructure: Society

VIJOYNAGAR, 4 Jan: The Yobin Welfare Society (YWS) said that Yobin community is fully committed to donate sufficient land free of cost for development of government infrastructure near Gandhigram village in Vijoynagar circle in Changlang district.

In a letter to the Miao extra assistant commissioner on 30 December last, the Society said that a unanimous decision of the Yobin tribe was made on 25 November, 2022 at Gandhigram village towards development of Vijoynagar circle in terms of infrastructures and facilities.

“The entire Yobin community is of the view that a huge portion of land is required in order to sufficiently develop administrative and other supporting set ups. Towards that end our community is fully committed to donate sufficient land requirement free of cost,” the Society said in its letter.