The Siang district unit of the Adi Bane Kebang (ABK), in collaboration with the district administration, on Thursday organised an awareness programme on ‘drugs and narcotics abuse’ at Riew village. District Surveillance Officer Dr Tonu Taki presented a brief on drugs and narcotics abuse, and related health hazards. District ABK president Taho Mibang and DC Atul Tayeng also attended the programme. (DIPRO)