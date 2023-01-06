MEDP on candle-making concludes

JAIRAMPUR, 5 Jan: Thirty members of local SHGs underwent a 15-day training programme on candle-making, which concluded here in Changlang district on Thursday.

Organised under the Micro Enterprise Development Programme (MEDP), the training was sponsored by the NABARD’s Itanagar-based regional office, and implemented by NGO Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust (BLCCT).

NABARD DDM Kamal Roy said that the NABARD has been “supporting need-based skill development programmes for SHGs,” and that “MEDPs are on-location skill development training programmes which attempt to bridge the skill deficits or facilitate the optimisation of production activities already pursued by the SHG members.”

He informed that “grant is provided to eligible training institutions and self-help group promoting institutions to provide skill development training in farm/off-farm/service sector activities, leading to the establishment of micro-enterprises either on an individual basis or on group basis.”

ArSRLM BMM Rani Linggi spoke about the aims and objectives of the ArSRLM, while BLCCT president Chandan Prasad said that “the training will enable the rural women to improve their skills in producing different types of candles, viz, gel-based, soya-based and paraffin-based candles.” He also assured to supply the raw materials at cheaper rates.

Moulds for making different types of candles were handed over to the participants at the end of the programme.