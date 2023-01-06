BJP team visits border villages

ITANAGAR, 5 Jan: A team of the state BJP, led by its vice president Tarh Tarak, along with Koloriang MLA Lokam Tasar, Kurung Kumey DC Bengia Nighee, HoDs, and others, visited border villages Molo and Sape, in Sarli and Polosang circle, respectively, in Kurung Kumey district recently.

The team visited the army and the ITBP camps in Sarli and interacted with the officials of the two forces.

The team also attended a public meeting in Sapey village, where Tarak told the public that “the main objective to visit the border villages and last outpost are to encourage our armed forces and also to take stock of the ground reality in border area.”

He added that the team’s aim was also to inspect “whether the rural-related schemes of the central government are properly implemented in the border villages.”

Tassar highlighted the developmental activities in the district and in Koloriang, and said that his constituency “is one of the challenging constituencies in the state.”

“In spite of that, the government is trying its best for all-round development in the area,” he said, and added that “the people of Kurung Kumey should strongly stand with Chief Minister Pema Khandu, as he is a man of development and he will transform Kurung Kumey and Arunachal Pradesh at the highest level.”

The MLA urged the BJP workers to strengthen the party’s activities at the grassroots level.