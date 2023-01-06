Guv, CM extend Si-Donyi greetings

ITANAGAR, 5 Jan: Governor BD Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu have in separate messages extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Si-Donyi festival of the Tagin community, and expressed hope that the celebration would strengthen the state’s cultural heritage and traditions.

“On this joyous occasion, I join my Tagin brethren in offering prayers to almighty Si-Donyi and seek his blessings for peace, harmony, good harvest, good health and good luck for each one of us,” the governor said in his message.

The CM in his message expressed optimism that the festival would “invoke the almighty to usher in a new era of peace and progress in the state.”

“Si-Donyi is our supreme guardian who protects and takes our good care. Let us together celebrate our splendid culture and tradition with joy and gaiety,” he said. (Raj Bhavan & CM’s PR Cell)