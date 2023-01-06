Guv urges NCC cadets to be good citizens

RONO HILLS, 5 Jan: Governor BD Mishra on Thursday advised the National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets to “have a mission to be a good citizen.”

Attending an ongoing 10-day ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ camp of the NCC at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here, Mishra said that “the cadets must be disciplined, environmentally conscious, hard working, and have a humane approach to every challenge in life.”

The camp, which began on 28 December last year, is being conducted by the Tezpur (Assam)-based NCC Group, under the aegis of the NCC Northeastern region additional director general.

“NCC cadets must prepare to excel in every undertaking by virtue of disciplined approach,” the governor said.

He urged the cadets to be “entrepreneurs and startups and become job providers instead of looking for employment.”

Referring to the Agnipath recruitment scheme as an opportunity for the youths, he cautioned against violence and disorderliness.

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, NCC Northeastern Region Directorate Additional Directorate General Maj Gen Gagan Deep, and Tezpur-based NCC Group Headquarters Group Commander Brig SS Gill also participated in the programme.

Altogether 588 NCC cadets, four army officers, 14 associate NCC officers, 26 NCC instructors from the army, the navy and the air force, and 12 administrative support staffers are part of the camp.

The cadets are from seven states of the Northeast, belonging to eight NCC groups under the NER directorate. (Raj Bhavan)