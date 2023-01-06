Secy reviews schemes’ implementation

SEIJOSA, 5 Jan: RD&PR Secretary and mentor secretary of Pakke-Kessang district, AR Talwade took stock of the status of works under every government department during a district development review meeting held here in Pakke-Kessang district on Thursday.

Addressing the meeting, he said that “Pakke-Kessang being a newly created district has plenty of advantages for the implementation of various central and state schemes.”

“Numerous works are being carried out for the district, and works should be streamlined from the bottom and planned accordingly for on-time completion of the projects,” he said.

He encouraged the officers of various departments to “properly coordinate and to work hand in hand with full enthusiasm.”

The secretary also stressed on proper utilisation of infrastructure already created, “especially for the early functioning of the Panchayat Bhavan and expediting the establishment of a bank in Lemmi.”

Talwade urged DC Tayek Pado to conduct periodic reviews of the progress of works at the department level and ensure regular site visits and submission of data on various portals.

The meeting was attended by, among others, SP Habung Hailyang, DFO Suraj Singh, administrative officers, and HoDs.