Arunachal end campaign with 1-1 draw with Nagaland

KOKRAJHAR, 5 Jan: Team Arunachal ended their Hero Santosh Trophy 2022-23 campaign with a 1-1 draw with Nagaland in their last group stage match played here in Assam recently.

Both goals came in the second half.

Taba Heli scored for Arunachal, while H Thomsong scored one goal for Nagaland.

Previously, Arunachal started the campaign with a 2-1 win against Tamil Nadu, but could not continue the winning run and lost its last three matches against Assam, Goa and Uttar Pradesh.

“It has been a tough and hard-fought journey but a learning experience for our young boys, many of whom were making their debut in the National Football Championship. We are glad that we finished the campaign on a positive note and look forward to growing more with better results in coming years,” said APFA competition director John Neelam in a release.