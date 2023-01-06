Guv, DCM discuss developmental projects

ITANAGAR, 5 Jan: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein called on Governor BD Mishra at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday, and the two discussed developmental projects, people-oriented programmes, and new initiatives of the state government.

Mishra and Mein discussed the financial status of the state, the aspirational district programme, the pension schemes, the Miao-Vijaynagar road, and road communication. The governor expressed gratitude to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh “for inaugurating the Siyom bridge along with many other infrastructure projects completed by the Border Roads Organisation.”

Mishra, who has adopted two TB patients of the state under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, advised the DCM to “take steps for garnering community support towards the TB patient-centric health system and make Arunachal Pradesh tuberculosis-free.”

“On the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there is an urgent need for a societal approach to eliminate tuberculosis from our state and country by 2025, which will be five years before the world target ie, 2030, in this regard,” he said.

The governor and the DCM also discussed the renovation of the Parshuram Kund in Lohit district. (Raj Bhavan)