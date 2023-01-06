More female voters than male electors in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 5 Jan: Arunachal Pradesh has more female voters than male electors, as per the final photo electoral rolls published on Thursday.

In the final rolls, the total male electors are 4,09,200 and female electors are 4,22,418.

There are 8,31,618 electors across the 60 assembly constituencies of the state.

The overall increase in the number of electors over the previous final rolls is 1.51 percent.

“The final publication of electoral rolls were made on 5 January, 2023, in all the polling stations/designated locations, EROs/AEROs headquarters of respective assembly constituencies,” the chief electoral office (CEO) said.

All the newly enrolled electors can check their names in the final electoral rolls of 2023, which have been uploaded to the CEO’s website: www.ceoarunachal.nic.in or www.nvsp.in, or by using the Voters’ Helpline app.