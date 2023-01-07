BJP team visits remote Ruba village in K/Kumey

ITANAGAR, 6 Jan: A team of the state BJP, led by its vice president Tarh Tarak, visited remote Ruba village in Kurung Kumey district on 4 January.

The team members interacted with the villagers to learn about their grievances, and informed them about various welfare schemes and programmes initiated by the central and the state governments, according to a party release.

The villagers told the visiting team of the hardships faced by them due to lack of drinking water, medical facility, electricity, foot tracks, anganwadi centre and school in the village.

Tarak assured the villagers that the team would take up their grievances with the competent authority “for early and needful action.”

The team also visited the Huri ITBP camp and interacted with the force’s officials.

The party said that “the ITBP expects improvement in the road and telecommunication network in the border areas.”

Party spokesperson Techi Necha assured that the party would apprise the government about their and the defence personnel’s grievances for early redress.

He also highlighted the various central and state government schemes for the development of the border areas.

Other team members were district in-charge Dera Techi, Yuva Morcha general secretary Dolang Tako, senior BJP leader Ahung Bengia, and district ST Morcha president Sangkha Chakum.