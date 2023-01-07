Encourage people to take precautionary dose of Covid vaccine: DC

TAWANG, 6 Jan: Tawang DC Kesang Ngurup Damo said that there is a need to create more awareness and encourage the people to take the precautionary dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Addressing a meeting with officers of the health department, the administration, and the district task force on immunisation here on Friday, the DC said that it is “because of misinformation that many of our people are not taking precautionary dose.”

He said also that “awareness among the pilgrims who have visited Bodh Gaya and are travelling outside should be given to take precautions and test, treat isolate themselves if found suffering from any symptoms.”

He congratulated the Lungla ADC and the health department “for almost hundred percent coverage of vaccination drive,” and added that “all the anganwadi workers and other government officials should be kept in preparedness to tackle any eventuality.”

“We also need to give more awareness to avail benefits under CMAAY and AB-PMJAY,” the DC said, and asked the administrative officers and the health workers to “work towards saturation of these schemes.”

DMO (i/c) Dr Rinchin Neema informed that the “108 ambulance service is not directly under the district health administration and is being run by an NGO.”

Presentations were made by the officials concerned regarding the health data of the district hospital and all the health & wellness centres in the district.

District Surveillance Officer Dr Sangey Thinlay and MS Dr N Namshum also spoke. (DIPRO)