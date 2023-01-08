Toyota Kirloskar Motor to supply hydrogen fuel cell module to Ashok Leyland

ITANAGAR, 7 Jan: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced the supply of its Fuel Cell Module (one unit) to Ashok Leyland to build hydrogen fuel-cell commercial vehicle in India for proto examination and feasibility study purpose.

According to a TKM release, Toyota’s hydrogen fuel cell-based technology can help enable faster shift away from fossil fuels, promoting renewable energy, achieving energy self-reliance, and mitigating carbon emissions.

Being pioneers in electrified and other green vehicle technologies, Toyota Kirloskar Motor strives to offer an array of electrified and alternate fuel vehicles to minimize CO2 emissions by taking into consideration the energy generation, infrastructure readiness and consumer adoption of each country/region. Globally Toyota is committed to Carbon Neutrality by 2050, and aims to achieve Net Carbon Zero in Manufacturing Operations by 2035.

Fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) are powered by hydrogen which produce no tailpipe emissions, being the cleanest fuel. Hydrogen has higher energy density over batteries, can store energy for a longer duration and is portable, thus making it an excellent energy carrier for diverse applications.

Senior vice-president and chief communication officer of Toyota Kirloskar Motor Sudeep S. Dalvi said, “We are extremely happy to supply Hydrogen Fuel Cell Module to Ashok Leyland for building Fuel Cell Commercial Vehicle for proto examination and feasibility study purpose. Reducing tailpipe emissions and carbon footprint has always been extremely important for us at Toyota and we are also committed to contribute towards the national target of energy self-reliance.”