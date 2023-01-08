Trg in food processing ends

JAIRAMPUR, 7 Jan: Thirty members of local SHGs underwent a 15-day training programme on ‘food processing/pickle-making’, which concluded here in Changlang district on Saturday.

The programme was sponsored by the NABARD’s Itanagar-based regional office and implemented by NGO RK Mossang Memorial Society (RKMMS).

During the valedictory function, NABARD District Development Manager Kamal Roy urged the participants to “maintain the quality of the pickles and other food products,” and highlighted the importance of obtaining an FSSAI licence for food products and obtaining permission from the legal metrology department for their weight machines.

He emphasised also on “the production of finished products with market linkage, keeping competitive prices” and advised the SHGs’ members to “frame a business model and start production on a small scale.”

ArSRLM BBM Rani Linggi spoke about “the scope and importance of skill training that would enhance the socioeconomic status of rural masses, especially women entrepreneurs.”

RKMMS chairperson Komoli Mosang also spoke.