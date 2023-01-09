Heroin worth Rs 18 crore seized, two arrested in Assam

DIPHU, 8 Jan: Two persons were arrested after heroin worth about Rs 18 crore was seized from a vehicle in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

A joint team of the Assam Police and the CRPF made the arrests and seizure during a joint operation, the officer said.

Karbi Anglong SP Sanjib Kumar Saikia said, “A check point was set up at Dilai Tiniali, based on specific information of attempt at drugs smuggling.”

A pickup van was stopped at around 10:30 am and during checking, heroin weighing 3.5 kgs was seized packed in 286 soap cases. The value of the contraband is estimated to be around Rs 18 crore, he said.

Two persons from Barpeta district were arrested in this connection, the SP added.

Saikia said the vehicle was coming from Manipur and further investigation is on to ascertain where the consignment was headed for. (PTI)