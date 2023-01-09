State Level Veteran Cup Football Tournament starts

CHIMPU, 8 Jan: The 8th State Level Veteran Cup Football Tournament started at the battalion ground here on Sunday.

The tournament is being organised by E&K’s, in collaboration with the Capital Complex Sporting Club, under the aegis of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association.

The tournament is being organised after a gap of two years, due to the Covid pandemic.

The opening match was played between Arunachal Pradesh Police Football Club (APPFC) and Itanagar United Football Club (IUFC). APPFC emerged victorious by a margin of 2 goals to 1.

SB Deori and Tamo Tagia of APPFC scored a goal each, and Tasser Lucky of IUFC scored a goal.

Among others, the inaugural ceremony was attended by MLA Laisam Simai and Sports & Youth Affairs Secretary Anirudh Singh.

The final match of the tournament will be played on the 20th of this month.