Libang inaugurates automated glycohaemoglobin analyser at TRIHMS

NAHARLAGUN, 9 Jan: Health Minister Alo Libang on Monday inaugurated an automated glycohaemoglobin analyser machine at the TRIHMS here for testing HbA1C and immune assay Maxia Clia (hormone analyser) for conducting hormone tests such as thyroid profile free of cost on patients.

The minister also congratulated the TRIHMS for acquiring the National Accreditation Board of Laboratories’ (NABL) accreditation licence for the TRIHMS’ public private partnership (PPP) laboratory.

TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini informed that the NABL is one of the constituent boards of the Quality Council of India, an autonomous body under the union promotion of industry & internal trade department.

“The laboratory is assessed on specific criteria based on the International Standard, ISO 15189:2012 – medical laboratories – requirements for quality and competence. The laboratory’s compliance to requirements of the standard such as adequate space with uninterrupted power supply, trained manpower being engaged regularly in an internal and external quality control programme, having a laboratory information management system, etc, and its technical competence are assessed.

“Further, the laboratory shall follow national, regional, local laws and regulations as applicable. Therefore, it is an achievement for department of health & family welfare as being accredited with NABL gives a measure of confidence to the users of the laboratory that the testing and reporting done in the accredited lab will be error-free and satisfactory.

“At the same time, trust in testing and reporting of the samples will reassure the clinicians of the diagnosis and allow them to manage the cases appropriately in timely manner,” he added.

“The PPP laboratory was inaugurated in August 2019 by Libang, and at present provides 44 different tests, including clinical haematology, such as complete blood count; biochemistry, such as liver function test; kidney function tests, blood sugar, serum electrolytes, serology test, etc, free of cost to both inpatients and outpatients,” the TRIHMS informed in a release.