CHANGLANG, 10 Jan: The National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) launched the 2023-24 potential linked credit plan (PLP) for Changlang district on Tuesday.

It was unveiled by Deputy Commissioner Sunny K Singh.

NABARD DDM Kamal Roy informed that the total credit potential under the priority sector has been estimated at Rs 2,538.47 lakhs for the 2023-24 financial year, of which the agriculture sector accounts for Rs 2,098.81 lakhs.