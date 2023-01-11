APSFC initiates departmental action against FCI staff

ITANAGAR, 10 Jan: Departmental action has been initiated against the staff of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), following a full bench hearing of the Arunachal Pradesh State Food Commission (APSFC), headed by its Chairman Leiki Wangchuk and members Nanom Jamoh and Rillang Chege, here on Tuesday.

FCI General Manager GP Yadav, along with FCI staff attended the APSFC hearing, following a summons issued to them regarding distribution of bad quality rice in East Siang district, “Pasighat in particular, and Arunachal Pradesh as a whole,” in the presence of petitioners SLVMC Chairman Anok Wangsa and member Nima Sange, and SLVMC OSD (Vigilance) Anom Apang.

“The FCI general manager and his team accepted that there were some procedural lapses in the distribution of substandard rice and subsequently, departmental action

has been initiated against the FCI staff. They submitted all the required documents related to the matter to the court. And the petitioners agreed with their measures taken with some suggestions to be followed, so that no recurrence of lapses occurs in future,” stated a release from the APSFC chairman.