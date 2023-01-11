Guv, CM extend Sarok greetings

ITANAGAR, 10 Jan: Governor BD Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu have in separate messages greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Sarok festival of the Aka community.

The governor in his message expressed hope that the festivity would usher in prosperity, contentment and happiness in the state.

“On this solemn occasion, I join my Aka (Koro) brethren in offering our prayers to the almighty for peace, tranquillity and wellbeing of all,” he said.

The CM in his message said: “As Sarok drives away evil spirits, let’s drive away the evils of hatred, violence and corruption and join together to take our state on the path of accelerated development.”

“Let’s all join our Aka brothers and sisters in their celebrations,” he said. (Raj Bhavan & CM’s PR Cell)