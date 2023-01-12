MEDP on food processing for SHGs

CHANGLANG, 11 Jan: A Micro Enterprise Development Programme (MEDP) on food processing for 30 members from different SHGs under NERCORMP was launched here in Changlang district on Wednesday. The programme was sponsored by Arunachal Pradesh NABARD regional office, which will be implemented by Changlang Community Resource Management Society (CCRMS).

CCRMS district project director Nanju Simai Tikhak said that the programme has been organized to enhance the production by maintaining quality, keeping in mind, the demand of various pickles.

NABARD DDM Kamal Roy informed that MEDPs had been introduced to build up skill and competence of SHG members to take up micro enterprises with credit support from banks.

He also highlighted different developmental programmes of NABARD for the benefit of SHGs and farmers.

Changlang SBI LDM Subhangshu Dey spoke on financial inclusion and highlighted the benefits of several flagship schemes such as PMJJBY, PMSBY and APY.

ArSRLM BMM Junmen Longri emphasized the scope and importance of skill training that would enhance the socio-economic status of rural masses especially, women entrepreneurs.