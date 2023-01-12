National integration tour flagged in

LONGDING, 11 Jan: Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles (AR) flagged in the nine days ‘National Integration Tour (NIT)’ here in Longding district on Wednesday.

The tour was conducted as part of the Assam Rifles civic action programme with an aim to provide exposure to the underprivileged children of Longding district to the other parts of the country.

The children visited institutions of excellence and tourist attractions in Jorhat, Kaziranga, Guwahati and Kolkata before returning to Longding.

Flagging in the NIT team, 40 AR Commandant Col K S Gill encouraged the students to utilize the versatile experiences gained by them to become responsible citizens of the country.

Addressing the students during flagging-in ceremony, Wancho Council president Sompha Wangsa exhorted them to share their experiences with schoolmates so that they too can benefit from this unique exposure.

The flagging-in ceremony was attended, among others, by heads of civil society organizations, parents and students from different schools in Longding district. DIPRO