NUFC wins veteran football match

CHIMPU, 11 Jan: Two matches were played here on Wednesday on the fourth day of the ongoing 8th State Level Veteran Football Tournament.

In the first match, Naharlagun United FC (NUFC) defeated Friends United (FUFC) by 4-1. The first goal of the match was scored by Toko Shama of NUFC in the first half. Byabang Lok equalized for FUFC. But in the second half NUFC scored 3 more goals and won the match comfortably.

The second match was an entertaining 2-2 draw between E&K FC and Friends Foundation Club.

Nabam Tadap and Takam Tayam scored a goal each for the Friends Foundation Club. For E&K FC Toko Takar and Millo Tai scored a goal each.