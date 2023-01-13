Committee visits Londging sub-jail

LONGDING, 12 Jan: The committee constituted by the state directorate of prisons & correctional administration, pursuant to the Gauhati High Court order dated 15/12/2022 in WP (C) suo moto No 8/2018 (XXX-vs-the State of Assam & 7 Ors), inspected the sub-jail here on Thursday.

The committee, headed by Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) Member Secretary Yomge Ado, and accompanied by Longding DSP Banghang Tangjang, the district legal services authority’s legal retainer Epha Wangpan, and CO Kamjat Ajang, “took stock of the facilities and various other related issues such as medical attention, food, hygiene, health, safety, bunk beds, etc,” during the visit, the APSLSA informed in a release.

The committee members interacted with the inmates and the jail authority “regarding the condition and other aspects of jail inmates languishing in the sub-jail,” it said.

The inmates were also apprised of free legal aid and services which the legal services institution provides under the National Legal Services Authority’s free and competent legal services schemes and regulations under Section 12 of the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, “in which every person in custody is entitled to free legal services and other facilities,” it said.

The APSLSA added that it will soon establish a legal aid clinic in Longding to cater to the legal needs of the inmates.

Members of NGO YRG Care, “which is working to provide HIV prevention and treatment, were also present with the committee during the jail inspection,” the release said.

“A total of 41 inmates, with 36 UTPs, five convicts, including two ladies, were lodged during the visit,” it said.