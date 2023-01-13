Progress of work on state highway discussed

DOIMUKH, 12 Jan: A meeting was convened by the PWD executive engineer here on Thursday to review the progress of work on Arunachal’s first-ever state highway from Itanagar to Jote.

The Doimukh PWD division is the executing agency.

The meeting was attended by representatives of contractor M/s Bhimji Velji Sorathia Construction Pvt Ltd and senior officials of the Doimukh PWD division.

After a long discussion on various issues, it was decided to complete the laying of GSB within 31 March.

“Also, efforts will be made to complete the other items of the works within 31-03-2023, provided the contractor is paid timely for the extra/additional quantity of works carried out by them,” it was decided in the meeting.

Further, a revised action plan shall be submitted by the contractor without loss of time.

“PWD authorities will prepare the rescheduling of the physical milestone. Proper justification will be given for additional/extra items of the works carried out by the contractor,” it was decided.

The participants also took the decision to speed up the work and, in the interest of the project, the PWD authorities, as well as the contractor, to make joint efforts “for satisfactory achievement of the physical process.”

The work on the 20-km-long Itanagar to Jote road is progressing at a snail’s pace. The locals have expressed unhappiness over the works’ progress and also questioned the quality of work.