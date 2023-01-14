AU FC & NU FC emerge pool winners for QFs

CHIMPU, 13 Jan: Arunachal United FC and Naharlagun United FC emerged the pool winners in the final league match of the ongoing 8th State Level Veteran Football Tournament at the battalion ground here on Friday.

The first match was played between Naharlagun United FC and United Society of Arunachal, which ended in a 2-2 draw. However, due to the point differences, Naharlagun United FC was declared the pool winner. The first goal of the match was scored by Lobsang Dorjee of United Society of Arunachal in the 7th minute, after which a counter goal was scored by the NUFC player Tarh Rajkumar in the 21st minute. In the second half, Lobsang Dorjee of USA and Koj Tatung of NUFC scored one goal each for their respective team, ending the match in a 2-2 draw.

The second match was played between E&K FC and AU FC, in which AU FC scored 3 goals against E&K FC. Gyamar Tala of AU FC scored 2 goals and Joon Dolum scored one final goal against E&K FC, who managed to score one goal at the last minute of the game. The last-minute goal for E&K FC was scored by Toko Takar, informed tournament organising secretary Tadar Baro.