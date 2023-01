ITANAGAR, 13 Jan: The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha organised a ‘Young India run’ from the Raj Bhavan to the RK Mission Hospital premises, and paid floral tributes to the statue of Swami Vivekananda here to celebrate the National Youth Day on Thursday.

Similar events were organised in 22 districts of the state.

The VKV in Nirjuli also celebrated the day with great enthusiasm.