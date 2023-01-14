DCM inaugurates Pancasila Vihara

CHANGLANG, 13 Jan: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated the Pancasila Vihara in Galenja Singpho village in Changlang district on Thursday, in the presence of MLA Somlung Mossang and others.

The Pancasila Vihara is a place of worship for the followers of Buddhism, and is also a centre for learning and cultural activities and events.

The original vihara was a kuccha structure built in 1980 by the local people of Galenja Singpho and neighbouring villages. Sensing the need for a concrete establishment, the first pillar of the Pancasila Vihara was then erected in 2020, and its consecration was completed this year. The name is a derivative of the five fundamental principles of the Indian religion known as Pancasila.

Addressing the event, the DCM said that the Pancasila Vihara would further strengthen the sense of unity and communal harmony among the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

He urged the people of the state to “embrace the spirit of peace and communal harmony and strive to achieve the dream of a new Arunachal.”

Highlighting the National Youth Day, he spoke about the principles of Swami Vivekananda, and advised the youths to adopt Vivekananda’s principles “to boost their morale and self-confidence.”

Earlier, the DCM flagged off a ‘Young India run’ marathon, organised by the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha to commemorate the National Youth Day. (DCM’s PR Cell)