TAWANG, 13 Jan: A total of 379 beneficiaries residing in and around Shyaro, Lhou and Rho-Jangda villages availed of various services provided by government departments during a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp held at Shyaro village in Tawang district on Friday.

The camp was inaugurated by Tawang EAC Choiki Dondup, in the presence of Lhou CO Thutan Wangchu, HoOs, GBs, PRI members, and others. (DIPRO)