Highways inspected as part of Road Safety Week

KHONSA, 13 Jan: Officers of the Tirap district administration, in collaboration with the district police and the highway and the transport departments, inspected different locations along NH 315 (A) and NH 215 here on Friday as part of the Road Safety Week.

The public/drivers were educated about the consequences of wrong side and reckless driving, overloading, etc, and various traffic rules.

Eye check-up of driving licence holders was done at the general hospital here on the previous day.

DC Hento Karga, SP Kardak Riba, DTO Aman K Wangsaham and Highway AE PN Khrime interacted with the drivers on the roads and educated them about the importance of the National Road Safety Week, which is celebrated from 11-17 January every year.

Checking of driving licenses was also conducted.

DSP Togum Gongo and Khonsa Police Station OC Inspector H Bangsia were also part of the team. (DIPRO)