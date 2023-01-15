Rs 150 cr DPR submitted to Centre for development of Parshuram Kund: Mein

TEZU, 14 Jan: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein informed that a new detailed project report (DPR) of Rs 150 crore has been submitted to the central government for further development of Parshuram Kund in Lohit district.

Attending the ongoing weeklong Parshuram Kund Festival on Saturday, Mein said that the construction of a 51-foot statue of Sage Parshuram, the foundation stone for which was laid by union Home Minister Amit Shah last May, “will soon begin on the site.”

He lauded the Lohit district administration for its efforts in making the event a grand success, and encouraged the people of the district to “take part in the festivities and promote the culture and traditions of the region.”

“The festival will promote religious harmony and brotherhood among all the communities,” Mein said, and urged the people to “abide by the rules and regulations set by the district administration for their own wellbeing.”

The DCM was accompanied by Udaipur (Rajasthan) MLA DN Joshi, Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, and Lekang MLA Jummum Ete Deori, besides the ZPC and others, during his visit to the festival. (DCM’s PR Cell)