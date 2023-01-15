Training in trout farming imparted

SHERGAON, 14 Jan: Two training programmes, themed ‘Trout farming for the livelihood security of fish farmers’ and ‘Breeding and seed production of trout for the fish farmers’ were organised by the ICAR’s Bhimtal (Uttarakhand)-based directorate of coldwater fisheries research (DCFR), in collaboration with the state’s fisheries department, at the government trout farm here in West Kameng district from 9-14 January.

During the programme, information was provided on rainbow trout farming as a source of livelihood, besides site selection, types of raceways and their construction, water quality, etc.

The trainees were also made aware of the best farm management practices and disease prevention to maintain a healthy livestock.

New entrants in trout farming were taken on field visits to the farms of progressive farmers.

The trainees also participated in demonstrations held at the government trout farm here, and at a private farm owned by Dorjee Khandu, a progressive farmer of Jigaon village.

The trainees were taught how to collect brooders for breeding and select male and female brooders. They also learned about strip operation, fertilisation and transportation of fertilised eggs.

In Jigaon, West Kameng DC (i/c) Sang Khandu commended the way the training was being conducted. He thanked scientists Drs Amit Pande and RS Haldar of the DCFR, Bhimtal, for conducting the training programme, and expressed gratitude to the DCFR for providing four modern trout egg incubators, which would enable West Kameng to produce four lakh eyed ova and thus boost trout production in the region.

The DC also expressed admiration for the dedication and sincere efforts of District Fisheries Development Officer MC Adak, Fishery Officer Pema Khandu Thungon and the entire staff for making trout farming a success in the region.