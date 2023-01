BANDERDEWA, 14 Jan: Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara inaugurated a community hall in Dhassang Namchang village of the Phassang clan, in the Banderdewa administrative circle, on Saturday, in the presence of Ward 20 Corporator Arun Kipa Loram, IMC Mayor Tame Phassang, members of the Phassang Welfare Society (PWS), and others.

The community hall was inaugurated as part of the PWS’ general conference, being held from 13-15 January.