FlyBig’s first flight from Hollongi to Guwahati

HOLLONGI, 15 Dec: Chief Secretary Dharmendra inaugurated FlyBig airlines’ first flight from Hollongi to Guwahati on Sunday, in the presence of Papum Pare DC Sachin Rana, DGP Satish Golcha, and others.

The chief secretary also handed over the first boarding pass to a passenger.

“FlyBig will connect Itanagar with Guwahati with a direct daily morning flight (except Wednesdays) on its ATR aircraft with an inaugural fare of Rs 1,111. FlyBig will also provide onward connections to the other three destinations on its network,” the airlines informed in a release.

“Itanagar is the 10th destination on Flybig network, and the third destination in Arunachal Pradesh. FlyBig also flies six days a week to Tezu and seven days to Pasighat from Guwahati,” it said.

Welcoming FlyBig’s initiative to provide air connectivity between Itanagar and the rest of the nation, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said, “We are grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling the dream of Arunachal Pradesh people to get air connectivity after 75 years of India’s independence.

“We express gratitude to FlyBig for providing the third and the most crucial connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

The chief secretary expressed delight over the development and said that “it is a significant step in the civil aviation journey of the state.”

He expressed hope that more airlines would “join the journey and contribute to realise the Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) vision of the prime minister.”

FlyBig’s chief managing director Saanjay Mandavia said, “We are honoured to commence our operations from Itanagar under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship UDAN scheme.”

He also thanked union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia “for his guidance and support.”