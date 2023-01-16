Most oppn parties have decided to oppose EC’s proposal on RVM: Singh

NEW DELHI, 15 Jan: Most of the opposition parties have decided to oppose the Election Commission’s (EC) proposal on remote electronic voting machine (RVM) as it is sketchy and not concrete, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said on Sunday.

He made the remarks after a meeting of opposition parties that was attended by leaders of the Congress, the JD (U), the CPI, the CPI (M), the National Conference, the JMM, and others.

Singh said there are huge political anomalies in the proposal for RVM, with things like the definition of migrant labourers not clear.

The meeting came a day before the EC showcased the RVM prototype for migrant voters to representatives of political parties.

The poll panel has invited eight recognised national parties and 57 recognised state parties for a demonstration on Monday morning. (PTI)