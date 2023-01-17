BAI nominates Tago as organising committee member of Yonex Sunrise India Open

ITANAGAR, 16 Jan: The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has nominated Arunachal State Badminton Association secretary-general Bamang Tago as one of the organising committee members of the Yonex Sunrise India Open, 2023, to be held at the Khashaba Dadasahed Jadhav indoor stadium in New Delhi from 17 to 22 January.

This is the second consecutive time that Tago has been

selected as organising committee member of one of the most prestigious tournaments in the world.

The tournament is a BWF Super 750-level badminton event and India’s premier international badminton competition.

More than 300 top badminton players from 22 countries will be competing in the weeklong event.