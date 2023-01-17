Awareness drive on traffic rules, safety measures organised

PASIGHAT, 16 Jan: Vehicle owners and others were on Monday apprised of the importance of road safety measures and rules, as part of the Road Safety Week being observed here in East Siang district since 11 January.

The district road safety committee, led by Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu, along with police officials and members of the district unit of the All Arunachal Pradesh Public Transport Federation (AAPPTF), conducted the awareness drive at the 2 Mile area and NH 515, which witness high traffic density.

The theme of this year’s Road Safety Week is ‘Sadak suraksha, jeevan suraksha’.

During the drive, ASP Token Saring, District Transport Officer Marik Loyi, Pasighat PS OC Otu Gao, AAPPTF district unit president

Tabiram Moyong, and B Sutar and J Nyodo from the highways department advised the vehicle owners to avoid overspeeding; to wear helmets/seat belts; to avoid alcohol consumption; to keep the phone off while driving; and to not indulge in drunk driving, overloading, etc.

Eye check-up of drivers, and creating road safety awareness among schoolchildren were the other highlights of the Road Safety Week observation, which will conclude on 17 January.

In Papum Pare district, Yupia-based Sheep Society recently organised a road safety awareness programme for drivers at Nyorch.

Besides bus, truck, autorickshaw, Tempo and car drivers and two-wheeler riders, members of the public attended the programme, which was funded by the road transport & highways ministry.

In Tawang, awareness drives were held at various locations in the district headquarters by the district administration.

A surprise ‘MV checking’ was also conducted in the township area, under the supervision of the district transport officer and the Tawang police station OC. Challans were issued to 10 defaulters as per the MV Act. (With inputs from DIPROs)