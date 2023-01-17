Ex-ASM’s death mourned

ITANAGAR, 16 Jan: The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) has mourned the sudden demise of former Balo ASM, Balo Dachak.

Late Dachak was the father of Palin (Kra Daadi) MLA Balo Raja.

The APYC recalled him as “a prominent person of his generation and popular one in our belt in particular and Nyishi at large,” and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Governor BD Mishra also expressed grief over Dachak’s demise, and conveyed sincere condolence to the bereaved family.

“I join the people of Arunachal Pradesh in praying to almighty to give eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss,” the governor said in a condolence message. (With input from Raj Bhavan)