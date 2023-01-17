SLVFT quarterfinals played

CHIMPU, 16 Jan: The third and fourth quarterfinal matches of the ongoing 8th State Level Veteran Football Tournament (SLVFT) were played at the battalion ground here on Sunday.

Naharlagun United Football Club (NUFC) played against Friendship Foundation Club (FFC) and Arunachal United Football Club (AUFC) took on United Society of Arunachal (USA FC).

In the first match, NUFC defeated FFC by 3-2 goals. In the first half, NUFC captain Neelam John scored the first goal. Takam Tayum of FFC equalised for his team. However, NUFC won the match in the second half with goals from Koj Tatung, who was declared player of the match. NUFC have confirmed their place in the semifinals.

In the second quarterfinal match, Arunachal United Football Club (AUFC) defeated United Society of Arunachal (USA) with a goal from Gyamar Jill.

The four teams that have qualified for the semifinals are Arunachal Pradesh Police, Green United Football Club, Naharlagun United Football Club, and Arunachal United Football Club.

The first semifinal will be played between Arunachal Pradesh Police Football Club and Naharlagun United Football Club on 17 January, and the second semifinal match will be played between Green Football Club and Arunachal United Football Club on 18 January.

The final match will be played on 20 January.

The tournament is being organised by E&K’s, in collaboration with the Capital Complex Sporting Club, under the aegis of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association.