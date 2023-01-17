Big boost to air connectivity

The start of flight service between Hollongi and Guwahati by FlyBig airlines’ is a big relief for the people of Arunachal Pradesh. Guwahati is the preferred choice of people of the state for medical treatment and other works, including business. The start of flight service between Hollongi and Itanagar is a big boost for the tourism sector too. At present only Indigo Airline has flight service connecting Hollongi with Kolkata. There is a need to start a direct flight service between Hollongi and Delhi too.

The state government should explore this possibility. Thousands of students are studying in Delhi. Besides medical purposes, business and other work, people travel a lot to Delhi. A direct flight service will be a big boon for them. The start of flight service between Hollongi and Guwahati by FlyBig airlines’ is appreciated. However, FlyBig has to improve the service. It also flies six days a week to Tezu and seven days to Pasighat from Guwahati. But unfortunately, citizens allege that flight services are not reliable. Whenever there is a weather issue, the flight gets cancelled and people face a lot of problems. The airline should address this issue and make its service more reliable.