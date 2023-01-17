Students visit tea gardens

PASIGHAT, 16 Jan: Forty undergraduate students of the College of Horticulture & Forestry and the College of Agriculture here were taken on a visit to the Siang Tea & Industries Pvt Ltd and the Donyi Polo tea garden in Oyan village in East Siang district on Monday.

During the visit, the students acquired knowledge about the economic importance of tea farming and business, and the organisational setup and functions of tea estates.

The managers and staffers of the Donyi Polo tea garden apprised the students of scientific cultivation of quality tea leaves, tea garden management, and the processing and marketing aspects of organic tea.

They motivated the students to take up tea business, saying that it has the potential to become a hugely profitable one.