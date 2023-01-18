ADC inspects fish seed farm

DEOMALI, 17 Jan: Deomali ADC Vishakha Yadav on Tuesday inspected the ongoing activities of the government fish seed farm here in Tirap district.

On being informed about the problems being faced by the fisheries department, the ADC gave assurance regarding developing a fish farm, and assured the department of all help from the administration.

District Fisheries Development Officer SK Jawal highlighted the problems being faced by the department.

Resource person cum Fishery Officer (FO) P K Thongdok gave a brief account of fish seed farm, number of operational fish ponds, nursery ponds, rearing ponds and stocking ponds and eco-hatchery for breeding of IMC and Chinese carps etc. (DIPRO)