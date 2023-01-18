Sensitisation prog on social audit

PASIGHAT, 17 Jan: A two-day district level sensitisation programme on social audit, which had begun here in East Siang district on Monday, concluded on Tuesday.

On the first day of the programme, addressing the participants, who included DPDO Tajing Padung, ZPMs, GPCs, BDOs, EO (RE), PTAs, CCAA, CAs and officials of the district social audit, Deputy Commissioner (i/c) Tatdo Borang advised the stakeholders, particularly the ZPMs, GPCs and officers and officials of the rural development & panchayati raj department to “have a clear concept of all government-sponsored schemes and programmes, and implement them in a proper and transparent manner.”

SIRD&PR faculty member SW Bagang also spoke. (DIPRO)