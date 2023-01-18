Skill mela organised

BASAR, 17 Jan: The Arunachal Pradesh State Skill Development Mission, in collaboration with the Leparada district industries centre (DIC), organised a ‘skill mela-cum-sensitisation and awareness rally’ here recently.

During the programme, Town Magistrate Khado Bath stressed on “the need of skilled youths for Leparada district to improve the local economy and foster income generating opportunities,” while DDI Marme Kato motivated the students to “get registered for their choice of skill training.”

Three members of the project implementing agencies – Baba Saheb Ambedkar Technical Education Society, World Education Mission and Iswarchandra Vidyasagar National Youth Council – also participated and enrolled 30 interested candidates to undergo skill training in different sectors.

The project implementing agencies briefed the students on “the different skill training and placement opportunities, post the skill training, available with them.”

The DIC has also enrolled 20 interested candidates under the CMYKY and the PMKVY. (DIPRO)