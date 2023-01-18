Two arrested for major theft

YACHULI, 17 Jan: The police here in Lower Subansiri district on Monday arrested two persons, identified as Indrajeet Chakma and Nakki Chakma, for stealing Rs 4,50,000 from one Toko Totum.

According to the FIR lodged by Totum, the two men, who were Totum’s salesmen, stole the money from Totum’s shop in Taloh village.

The police registered a case (u/s 381/34 IPC) and it was taken up by OC Tania Uli for investigation.

“Subsequently, all the sources were activated and their mobile location was monitored constantly. At around 3 pm, they were traced in Khelmati area in North Lakhimpur, Assam,” SDPO Ojing Lego informed in a release, adding that local sources were also engaged in tracing the duo.

Rs 65,820 in cash, along with two mobile phones costing Rs 24,000, were seized from the duo, apart from one second-hand Royal Enfield bike which they had purchased for Rs 1,35,000 with the stolen money.

Following interrogation, a police team went to Naharlagun on 16 January, and recovered another mobile phone (worth Rs 14,500), besides clothes and shoes, from Nakki Chakma’s girlfriend in Naharlagun.

“Further, it was also confirmed that the accused had transferred Rs 15,000 to his mother from a shop in Karsingsa village in Papum Pare district,” the SDPO informed.

The accused are in police custody, and further investigation is underway, he said.